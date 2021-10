Alex Collins is questionable to play Monday for the Seahawks, Brady Henderson of ESPN reports. Collins is dealing with a groin injury and has yet to practice this week. The good news for Collins and the Hawks is that this game is on Monday night, giving Collins an extra day of rest. If Collins can’t play, Rashaad Penny, who was just activated off of injured reserve Friday due to a calf injury, could start this game and be the primary ball carrier for the Seahawks.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO