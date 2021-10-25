Chris Harrison announces engagement to Lauren Zima: 'The next chapter starts now!'

Harrison was ousted from The Bachelor and its spinoffs in early June after initially "stepping aside" from the popular ABC franchise in March. That move was a result from his comments during an early February interview with former Bachelorette lead Rachel Lindsay in defense of then-contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's racially insensitive behavior at a 2018 antebellum plantation-themed college party:

Kirkconnell apologized for her past actions and went on to win Matt James' heart in the 25th Bachelor season finale, airing in mid-March. The couple split over the controversy but eventually reconciled and remain together.

Former Bachelor and Bachelorette stars Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe filled in during this summer's The Bachelorette season starring Katie Thurston, and several celebrity guest hosts were used for Bachelor in Paradise. Harrison was officially replaced by Jesse Palmer in late September.

Harrison and Zima publicly debuted as a couple in January 2019 but had started dating in August 2018. Harrison was previously married for 18 years to his college sweetheart, Gwen, and shares two kids with her. They divorced in 2012.