A comfy, stylish EV to drive, the new Volvo C40 Recharge will be sold exclusively online. Volvo’s C30 and C40 were introduced about 15 years apart, and the similar-sounding names are not a coincidence. Then and now, the C-prefix denotes a car that breaks from the status quo in a bid to lure younger buyers to the brand. What has changed over the past decade and a half are the traits that these coveted customers look for in a car. In 2006, they were after a small and nimble hatchback. In 2021, they’re seeking a crossover that’s not shaped like a big box but is powered by an electric drivetrain. Something like the 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO