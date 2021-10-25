CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Serena Williams rookie card sells for record price

By Zac Wassink
 5 days ago
Peter Van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis living legend Serena Williams has made history once again, but this time not because of anything she directly achieved on the court.

According to Dan Hajducky of ESPN, a rookie card from 2003 autographed by Williams sold for $44,280 at Goldin Auctions on Sunday. That set a new record for the price of any women's sports card, breaking the previous mark of $34,440 attached to the sale of a 1992 S.I. for Kids Mia Hamm rookie card.

The Hamm card sold in June.

"I believe it will [get crazier] for Serena," Goldin Auctions executive chairman and founder Ken Goldin said of the future market for Williams merchandise. "We're gonna have new women's tennis product come out, I think that's a 100% lock. Serena -- much like Jordan was included in Upper Deck basketball when they had the license for years after he retired -- will be included in those products long after she's retired.

"As new companies, like Fanatics, start producing cards, their job is to broaden the customer base and go more international: Serena is very international. I could definitely see tremendous future growth for all of her collectables, not just her trading cards."

Williams turned 40 years old last month and has won a total of 23 Grand Slam titles, one behind the all-time record held by Margaret Court. One wonders if her autograph will ultimately be worth even more if she matches or passes Court before calling time on her legendary career.

