Two high school students have been found dead in a car parked outside an elementary school in Hoke County, North Carolina, according to police. Law enforcement found the teenagers on Sunday after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle at the campus of Don Steed Elementary School, west of Fayetteville in the southern part of the state, WNCN reported. Hoke County Schools confirmed that the students found were Britany Carolina Munoz Ramirez and Ailton Sebastian Tirado-Martinez. They were both in 11th grade at Hoke County High School in Raeford, according to district Superintendent Debra Dowless. Dr Dowless said in a...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO