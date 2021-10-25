CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

2 charged with murder in connection to body found near Abilene Brush Center

By Joey Hollingsworth
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ZDtS_0ccQpUq600

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department has arrested two people in connection to the murder of 23-year-old Adrian Vizzera, whose body was found near the Abilene Brush Center .

Police say 29-year-old Seth Blake and 30-year-old Caleb Fears, both of Abilene, have been charged with murder in connection to Vizzera’s death.

Blake, who was allegedly the suspect of a SWAT standoff on Oct. 15 , was also charged with with aggravated assault stemming from a different shooting the night before, according to police.

Fears is also charged with aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.

Blake is currently in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $700,000.

Fears is also in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $565,000.

Vizzera was found dead near the Abilene Brush Center in the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 15. Later that day, Blake is accused of causing an hourslong standoff with Abilene PD SWAT, who eventually made entrance into his home only to find that he wasn’t there.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

PLEASE HELP: Abilene police searching for missing teen

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need helping finding a missing teen. 15-year-old Levi Gutierrez weighs 130 lbs and is 5’5″ tall. Family members say he has been missing since September 20. Anyone with information on Gutierrez’s possible whereabouts is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331. Last week, APD was looking for […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Police warn of two males snatching purses at Abilene stores

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are warning shoppers of two males who are snatching purses at Abilene stores. A social media post claims the suspects are working together to snatch the purses – one distracting unassuming customers while the other makes the grab. The post did not disclose the exact number or locations of the […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
State
Texas State
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Abilene, TX
Crime & Safety
BigCountryHomepage

Academy gives to Abilene Police Department

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – To honor the first responders in the Big Country this week, Academy Sports and Outdoors donated $3,000 worth of gift cards to the Abilene Police Department (APD). National First Responder day was Thursday, and APD says it is humbled by and grateful for the help from Academy. APD says it will […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Police#Weather#The Abilene Brush Center#Abilene Pd Swat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BigCountryHomepage

‘Courageous’ Abilene firefighter credited with saving a life

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene firefighter is credited with saving the life of someone who was choking at a local restaurant earlier this month. Firefighter Jonathan Boen was honored with a Certificate of Commendation, a City Manager’s coin, and a gift card in response to his ‘courageous’ actions while he was off-duty eating with […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

2K+
Followers
707
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy