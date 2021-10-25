CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TSLA Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) increased by 12.66% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) increased by 12.66% today. Investors are responding positively to a bullish research report and a major order from Hertz. Due to the stock price increase, Tesla’s...

