Apple once threatened Facebook ban over Mideast maid abuse
8 News Now
5 days ago
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app store two years ago over concerns about the platform being used as a tool to trade and sell maids in the Mideast.
Facebook acknowledged in internal documents obtained by The Associated Press that it was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity” that saw Filipina maids complaining on the site of being abused.
Apple relented and Facebook and Instagram remained in the app store. Yet these ads continue to appear. Facebook says it took the problem seriously, despite the continued spread of ads exploiting foreign workers in the Mideast.
