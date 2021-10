As part of its financial earnings report today, Ubisoft revealed that Far Cry 6 is getting 25% more playtime from its players than the previous entry in the series, Far Cry 5. We know that Ubisoft cares about making sure Far Cry 6 players are spending as much time in the game as possible. The more they play, the more likely they are to spend money on DLC. Ubisoft has even taken to emailing Far Cry 6 players with an in-character letter from the game’s villain taunting them for not defeating him yet.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO