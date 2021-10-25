CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

Have you seen him? Mobile County Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating missing man

By Carey Cox
 5 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing man.

Cancer patient says ‘I Do’ from Evergreen hospital bed during intimate ceremony

Craig McCorvey, 28, was last seen on Sept. 21. McCorvey is homeless, but deputies say he usually checks in with his family on occasion. The sheriff’s office says McCorvey frequents the homeless camps in the Tillmans Corner area.

McCorvey is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office at 251-574-8633.

