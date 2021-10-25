CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ella Bankert claims America East Offensive Player of the Week award

By Frank DeLuca
 5 days ago

On the heels of a historic team accolade, UVM women’s soccer senior Ella Bankert is taking home an individual honor.

The native Vermonter and Catamount forward has been named America East Offensive Player of the Week. She picked up a pair of assists in UVM’s 3-1 win over UMBC that sealed a first-round bye and the eventual America East regular season championship.

Bankert and the Cats have one game left on the regular season schedule. Vermont hosts New Hampshire on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 4 p.m. UVM begins its postseason push at Virtue field for its America East semifinal bout the following Thursday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

