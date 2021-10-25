CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA decision expected on Pfizer vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds

By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com
Newsday
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first COVID-19 vaccine approval for children ages 5 to 11 could take a major step forward on Tuesday when an FDA advisory committee meets to discuss the request by Pfizer-BioNTech and make a recommendation. The committee is expected to approve the request, and shots could be going into...

www.newsday.com

