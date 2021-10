JACKSON – Members of the Township Council have adopted an ordinance that replaces Jackson’s previous soil fill ordinance. The ordinance was introduced on 28 at which time Councilman Alexander Sauickie said, “This is a revision of an ordinance I authored and the council unanimously passed in April 2020 … The ordinance passed was based on a New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) template. It was in response to what residents had asked of the council, which was to protect the unique environment of Jackson.”

