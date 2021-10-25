CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Braze To Launch An IPO, Engagement Firm Hits $150 Million In Annual Revenue

By Ray Schultz
mediapost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngagement platform Braze is pursuing an initial public offering. The company filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange on Friday, and has applied to have its Class A common stock listed on Nasdaq under the market symbol under the symbol “BRZE.” A possible share price was not...

www.mediapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
mediapost.com

Amazon Not Seeing A 'Pullback' In Advertising Despite Supply-Chain Challenges

Amazon reported quarterly earnings Thursday, demonstrating how supply-chain problems are challenging even the largest companies. The company posted lower-than-expected third-quarter sales, citing labor and supply-chain challenges that pushed up costs and have made it more difficult to meet demand. “Labor shortages and supply-chain disruptions upset this balance and resulted in...
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

Digital Trends Choose Adapex To Boost Its Programmatic Revenue

Digital Trends Media Group (DTMG), a tech-focused online publisher that claims to reach more than 200 million people per month, is partnering with Adapex to increase its programmatic revenue across its properties, including its flagship site digitaltrends.com. The arrangement has been live for almost eight weeks, according to Debra Fleenor,...
INTERNET
mediapost.com

GroupM, PR Units Spur Growth At WPP

After releasing strong third quarter results today WPP executives told analysts that media arm GroupM and the company’s PR operations turned in stellar performances, double-digits in organic net revenue growth above results in the third quarter of 2019, before the pandemic put many businesses into a tailspin. The creative shops...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Marketing Campaign#Initial Public Offering#Management Software#Engagement Firm Hits#Brace#Inbox Vision#Html
bizjournals

Two more biotech firms hit Wall Street as fall IPO rush begins

Two more life sciences companies made their Nasdaq debuts Friday in a record-breaking year as IPOs ramp up again following a summer lull. Entrada Therapeutics and Aura Biosciences both held IPOs on Friday. Entrada raised $182 million in its offering — among the larger biotech IPOs so far this year — by selling 9.1 million shares at $19 each, the midpoint of its range. By 12:30 p.m., Entrada shares were up about 20%. The company is trading under the symbol "TRDA." Goldman Sachs, Cowen and Evercore ISI are the joint bookrunners on the offering.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Money Morning

Sweetgreen (SG) Stock IPO Filing: Soaring Revenue Disclosed

Sweetgreen stock will go public soon. And after the Oct. 25 (Monday) SEC filing, a Sweetgreen IPO could make gains similar to Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) or Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX). Chipotle has grown 5,954% since going public, and Starbucks 552%. Sweetgreen stock carries that same potential. Healthier...
ECONOMY
mediapost.com

Charter Q3 Video Revenues Higher, Aided By Sports

With video subscriber erosion in the third quarter, Charter Communications still witnessed decent gains in overall video revenue -- up 7%. Benefiting the video business, was a return of sporting events on regional sports networks. In 2020, U.S. regional sports networks had less professional sports TV content from cancellation of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Software
MarketWatch

Charter Communications stock gains after profit, revenue rise above forecasts

Shares of Charter Communications Inc. gained 0.2% in premarket trading Friday, after the broadband communications and cable TV company reported profit and revenue that rose above expectations, with the company's internet business showing the biggest growth. Net income rose to $1.22 billion, or $6.50 a share, from $814 million, or $3.90 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $5.76. Revenue rose 9.2% to $13.15 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $12.93 billion. Residential revenue grew 9.4% to $10.27 billion, with internet revenue rising 13.6% to $5.36 billion and video revenue up 6.7% to $4.50 billion. Commercial revenue rose 7.1% to $1.72 billion and mobile revenue increased 45.4% to $535 million, while advertising sales dropped 15.1% to $391 million. Capital expenditures slipped to $1.9 billion from $2.0 billion, while free cash flow increased to $2.5 billion from $1.8 billion. The stock has slipped 1.1% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 gained 4.0%.
STOCKS
mediapost.com

Zendesk To Acquire SurveyMonkey Parent Momentive In Effort To Build Customer Understanding

Customer-service platform Zendesk will acquire Momentive, including its SurveyMonkey brand, in an all-stock transaction, the firm announced Thursday. Momentive stockholders will receive 0.225 shares of Zendesk stock for each share of Momentive stock they own. Upon closing, Zendesk shareholders will own roughly 78% of the combined company and Momentive stockholders the remaining 22%.
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

Despite Undercounting, Accreditation Issues, Nielsen Sees 5.5% Gain In Q3

After a difficult period earlier this year, when Nielsen was criticized for undercounting national TV viewers, the media measurement company says business has been good of late. Nielsen says third-quarter revenue was up 5.5% to $882 million -- with its audience measurement business gaining 3.9% to $637 million and its...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Cheddar News

Huntington Bancshares CEO on Q3 Earnings, Record-Breaking Revenue Report

Huntington Bancshares Inc. reported Q3 earnings today. The bank holding company delivered a record $1.7 billion in revenue, but saw some pressure on its bottom line. The company says results were driven by its recent acquisition of TCF bank, as well as positive trends in areas like wealth management, capital markets, and card and payments processing. Cheddar News welcomes the chairman, president and CEO of Huntington Bancshares, Steve Steinour, to discuss.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Canadian cannabis company Hexo posts loss for Q4 and revenue that lags estimates

Hexo Corp. said Friday it has a net loss of C$67.9 million ($55.0 million) in its fiscal fourth quarter to July 31, after a loss of C$169.5 million in the year-earlier period. The Canadian cannabis company did not offer a per-share breakdown. It said revenue net of excise taxes rose to C$38.8 million from C$27.1 million a year ago. The FactSet consensus was for per-share earnings of 4 cents and revenue of C$51.8 million. The company said Zenabis, which it acquired in a deal that closed June 1, contributed C$6.8 million in net revenue. The company also completed the acquisitions of Redecan and 48North Cannabis. Hexo also launched a strategic overhaul and announced the departure of Founder and CEO Sebastien St-Louis and named Scott Cooper its new CEO. Cooper came from Truss Beverage Co., a joint venture between Molson-Coors Canada and HEXO that is a leader in cannabis-infused drinks in Canada. Shares rose 4.9% premarket but are down 55% in the year to date, while the Cannabis ETF has fallen 4% and the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Law.com

With Turn to Hybrid Work, Firms Are Recovering Fewer 'Soft Costs' and Losing Revenue

The recovery of these costs now constitutes a shrinking portion of firms' revenue. Most firms have no intention of passing cybersecurity costs along to their clients. A majority of law firms surveyed by operations consultancy Mattern don’t intend to recover costs generated from at-home work, according to new survey results released Wednesday.
ECONOMY
ZDNet

Informatica raises $841 million in IPO

Shares of Informatica closed at just under $29 on Wednesday, after the data management company's first day back on the public market. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol INFA, shares opened at $27.55. The company sold 29 million shares priced at $29, raising $841 million. The expected price range was $29 to $32.
STOCKS
thefastmode.com

Cloud Data Firm Informatica Raises $841M in IPO

Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management leader, this week announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 29 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $29.00 per share. The shares started trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 27, 2021, under the...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
mediapost.com

WPP: Digital, Ecommerce Drove 'Blowout' Q3, Supply Woes Won't Depress Advertising

Accelerated digital marketing investments drove another exceptional third quarter for WPP, causing the holding company to upgrade its guidance for the third time this year. “Our very strong performance goes well beyond a cyclical recovery, with like-for-like growth over 2019 at 6.9% in the quarter,” CEO Mark Read told investors in Thursday’s earnings call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
businessobserverfl.com

Prominent land developer launches consulting firm

It’s not easy to develop real-estate projects in Southwest Florida — especially if you’re a newcomer to the market. That’s one reason why Donald Schrotenboer felt the time was right to launch his new Fort Myers-based real-estate consulting firm, Realvizory, earlier this year. Schrotenboer, 59, is intimately familiar with the...
FORT MYERS, FL
kdal610.com

Russian IT firm Softline valued at around $1.5 billion in London IPO

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian IT company Softline set its final offer price at $7.50 per global depositary receipt (GDR) for its initial public offering (IPO), the lower end of its target range, implying a valuation of around $1.5 billion, the company said on Wednesday. Softline said it had raised $400...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy