NEW ALBANY — Cancer patients over age 18 are among those encouraged to get an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. “Cancer patients who are immunocompromised because of their illness or due to cancer treatment that may impair the body’s ability to fight infections, should have an additional dose of vaccine,” said Dr. Emily Volk, pathologist and Chief Medical Officer at Baptist Health Floyd. “That’s because these patients may have had a weakened antibody response to the first two doses, which means less protection. Other adult cancer patients receiving active treatment or with a history of cancer are eligible to receive a booster shot.”

