Johnstown Galleria to hold indoor trick-or-treating

The Supreme Court will be the scene of high drama in the coming days when the justices hear arguments over abortion and gun rights in what could be a defining week of a blockbuster court term. The pair of high-stakes oral arguments on divisive matters of intense public interest may...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday that she had tested positive for COVID-19, days after pulling out of the president's overseas trip due to a family emergency. Psaki is vaccinated, and said she is only experiencing mild symptoms. Psaki said in a statement on Sunday that emergency was...
Six New York City firefighters angry with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers that took effect Friday were pulled from duty and suspended after driving a fire truck to a state Senator's office and allegedly threatening his staff over the requirement, which the state lawmaker had nothing to do with.
(CNN) — Specifics about former President Donald Trump's efforts to keep secret the support from his White House for overturning his loss of the 2020 election were revealed in late-night court filings that detail more than 700 pages of handwritten notes, draft documents and daily logs his top advisers kept related to January 6.
A man dressed in Batman's Joker costume and brandishing a knife on a Tokyo commuter train on Sunday stabbed several passengers before starting a fire, which sent people scrambling to escape and jumping from windows, police and witnesses said. The Tokyo Fire Department said 17 passengers were injured, including three...
The Houston Astros fended off elimination on Sunday night and denied the Atlanta Braves the chance to win the 2021 World Series at their home ballpark. The Astros defeated the Braves in Game 5 of the World Series, 9-5, to force a Game 6 and a return trip to Houston.
ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden said Sunday a new U.S. and European Union trade agreement would crack down on “dirty steel” that produces carbon emissions that are blamed for climate change and also patch up a trans-Atlantic rift over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs. Biden and European Commission President...
