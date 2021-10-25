CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County one of the ‘most critical’ places to watch for in midterm elections

By Nick Toma
 5 days ago

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County has been picked as one of the most important counties in the country to monitor in the national midterm elections.

NBC News has deemed this area as one of the most critical places to watch and believes that what happens here will shed light on the direction of the entire nation.

NBC News will be sending crews in Luzerne County on a regular basis to monitor the election and process and look for voter trends.

Chuck Todd is the political director for NBC news and the moderator of Meet the Press. He spoke with Eyewitness News anchor Nick Toma and tells us why Luzerne County will be in the national spotlight.

Paul R.
5d ago

The rest of the Democrat's will be taking notes on the different methods of voter fraud Luzerne County uses this time. So far Democrat's are receiving up to 14 mail in ballots per request. So any family, friend and neighbor who doesn't vote, will be voted for. Count on military ballots being thrown out a different way this election. Luzerne County, corrupt since the 1800's, where the dead still can cast a ballot.

Greg
5d ago

Watch all you want as long as you have dominion election machines the vote will most likely be rigged.

Mary Gard
4d ago

No wonder why we are having issues with multiple ballots being sent out for our local elections in a few weeks. it's a dry run for the Midterms shenanigans.

