Luzerne County one of the ‘most critical’ places to watch for in midterm elections

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County has been picked as one of the most important counties in the country to monitor in the national midterm elections.

NBC News has deemed this area as one of the most critical places to watch and believes that what happens here will shed light on the direction of the entire nation.

NBC News will be sending crews in Luzerne County on a regular basis to monitor the election and process and look for voter trends.

Chuck Todd is the political director for NBC news and the moderator of Meet the Press. He spoke with Eyewitness News anchor Nick Toma and tells us why Luzerne County will be in the national spotlight.

