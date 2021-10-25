Opelika SportsPlex: Fall Festival

The Butts County Fall Festival attracted large crowds to the Jackson square throughout the day on Saturday, Oct. 23, with the visitors enjoying a day full of fun, food, arts and crafts, and entertainment. There were 70 vendors including local businesses, craft and food vendors, and featured entertainment included the Daughtry Elementary Chorus, Eleve Dance Studio dancers, and T&K Dance Studio dancers, with DJ Focus playing music for all to enjoy. There were bounce houses for the kids and plenty of different foods for everyone to enjoy. Bradley’s Angels also had a car show on the square. Inside the historic courthouse, the Butts County Arts Council will be hosting Butts County Creates, an art exhibit featuring the artistry of local, non-professional artists in a variety of formats.

BUTTS COUNTY, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO