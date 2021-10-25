CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika SportsPlex: Fall Festival

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKids ages 12 and under are in for a trick or TREAT! Come for a night of carnival games, candy,...

Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Fall festival comes to a close

The City of Marion Fall Festival took place this past Saturday at Matter Park, recording a high turnout rate by the community. Event coordinator Taylor Gillespie expressed her gratitude for all those who visited the fall festival since engagement and participation was high. “I think it turned out a lot...
MARION, IN
Moulton Advertiser

Fall Festival draws crowd in Hillsboro

The Town of Hillsboro boasted a successful turnout for its inaugural Fall Festival held outside the Town Hall on Saturday. “We definitely want to thank everyone who came out and supported the event,” representatives of Hillsboro posted to social media on Tuesday. “On behalf of the mayor and town council, we would like to thank the Lawrence County Alabama Chamber of Commerce, The Lawrence County NAACP and the Pepsi Bottling Co. for helping to sponsor this event.”
HILLSBORO, AL
KWQC

Muscatine celebrates fall with 11th annual Fall Festival

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Parks and Recreation hosted the 11th annual Fall Festival Saturday at the Muscatine Mall. About 300 kids and their families participated in the free event. Some of the activities included crafts, bowling, and mini-golf. Free prizes such as candy were given as well. Volunteers from...
MUSCATINE, IA
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Fall Festival arrives in Marion

The City of Marion Fall Festival will be held this Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Shelter #5 in Matter Park. The Fall Festival is presented by the Marion Parks and Recreation Department, which is posting event updates on their Facebook page along with links to different activities all week. This year, the festival will host face painting booths, inflatables, carnival games, food vendors, sales vendors, a bonfire and more to truly capture the festival spirit for Fall. Those of all ages are welcome to join the festivities throughout the night.
MARION, IN
northwestgeorgianews.com

VFW fall festival set for Saturday

The Calhoun VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., will host its 2021 Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 23. Beginning at 3 p.m. for vendors and 4 p.m. for festival attendees, activities will include a bounce house, hay ride, petting zoo, pony rides. A 50/50 raffle will be held to...
CALHOUN, GA
ecbpublishing.com

Fall Festival for the whole community

Monticello Church of the Nazarene, in cooperation with other local churches is happy to announce that they will be hosting a Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Jefferson County Recreation Park. The park is located at 1380 Mamie Scott Dr. in Monticello. This will be a fun fall event that the whole family can enjoy! There will be food, games, crafts, a bounce house and more. Bring your family, bring your neighbors, and come out to enjoy some fall fun!
MONTICELLO, FL
culturemap.com

Castle Hills Fall Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The annual Castle Hills Fall Festival will offer fall-themed, family-friendly activities for the whole family. It will feature a pumpkin patch and decorating station benefiting the Hebron High School Choir, carnival games and bounce houses, obstacle courses, and an exotic petting zoo featuring Humperdink the Camel.
LEWISVILLE, TX
newschannel20.com

Rock Springs Conservation fall festival

Decatur, Ill., (WICS/WRSP) — A fall harvest festival was held at Rock Springs Conservation Area on Saturday. Activities included 3D archery, canoeing, pumpkin painting, and wagon rides. The festival also wanted the community to learn more about nature while enjoying the fall activities the event had to offer. Senior Program...
DECATUR, IL
vanceairscoop.com

Railroad museum to host Fall Festival

ENID, Okla. —Railroad Museum of Oklahoma is hosting a Fall Festival fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 23. The festival will be held at the museum, 702 N. Washington, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be museum tours for all ages, by donation. Abundant Life Church is bringing its ride-along train...
ENID, OK
Channel 3000

Festival-goers ring in the new season at Monona Fall Festival

MONONA, Wis, – Festival-goers celebrated the cooler weather and colorful leaves at the Monona Fall Festival Saturday. Attendees took in the 38th annual chili-cook-off, the bake sale, and the Hoot Hoot Hustle, a 5K run benefitting the Winnequah School PTO and Monona Parks and Rec. “There’s something about fall that’s...
MONONA, WI
Morgan County Citizen

Farmview kicks off the season with Flavors of Fall festival

The annual Flavor of Fall festival at Farmview Market in Madison drew hundreds of people for a day of outdoor family-fun last Saturday, Oct. 16. The event offered “Pumpkin Spice and everything nice” as a way to celebrate the arrival of the Fall season. The festival featured live music, a...
MADISON, GA
The Daily Item

Fall Festival, parade coming to Northumberland

NORTHUMBERLAND — Two autumn events are coming to Northumberland Borough. Noelle Long, president of 17857.org, said the Fall Festival will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Second Street Community Center, 175 Orange St., Northumberland, and the Halloween Parade will start at 7 p.m. from King Street Park on Oct. 27.
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
fox34.com

Halloween and Fall Festival events in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are many events in and around Lubbock for families to enjoy this season. Here are a few we were able to find. If you have an event you would like to add to this list, please email news@kcbd.com. Multiple Day Events. 19th Annual Pumpkin Patch...
LUBBOCK, TX
WJHG-TV

HOPE Project Fall Festival

We're in what's typically been called our shoulder season, a time when fewer tourist flock to our beaches; however, more fall events have been helping to keep our local economy strong. Parents of Sneads High School seniors are putting together a haunted house with proceeds going towards the schools Project...
SNEADS, FL
jacksonprogress-argus.com

PHOTOS: Butts County Fall Festival

The Butts County Fall Festival attracted large crowds to the Jackson square throughout the day on Saturday, Oct. 23, with the visitors enjoying a day full of fun, food, arts and crafts, and entertainment. There were 70 vendors including local businesses, craft and food vendors, and featured entertainment included the Daughtry Elementary Chorus, Eleve Dance Studio dancers, and T&K Dance Studio dancers, with DJ Focus playing music for all to enjoy. There were bounce houses for the kids and plenty of different foods for everyone to enjoy. Bradley’s Angels also had a car show on the square. Inside the historic courthouse, the Butts County Arts Council will be hosting Butts County Creates, an art exhibit featuring the artistry of local, non-professional artists in a variety of formats.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
Battalion Texas AM

Rockin’ fall festivities

MSC Town Hall’s annual event, Rocktoberfest, provides unique entertainment opportunities for students, artists and participants alike. Put on by the special events subcommittee, or SpEv, Rocktoberfest is a Halloween-themed event including live music, snacks and pumpkin carving. The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Rudder Plaza. Student rock band Push to Start will be playing throughout the event, and admission is free.
HALLOWEEN
Newswatch 16

Church in Scranton hosts fall festival

SCRANTON, Pa. — A church in Lackawanna County held its first fundraiser since 2019 on Saturday. St. John Neumann Parish along Orchard Street in Scranton brought people together for potato pancakes, baked goods, and pulled pork sandwiches. The fall festival is a bit scaled back this year due to COVID-19...
SCRANTON, PA
thetowerpulse.net

Festive stops for fall food

Walking under the fairy lights of Eastern Market around any holiday is sure to bring you festive feelings. From their fresh produce to harvest and homemade soup, you can go home with a quality basket. Perhaps you can pick up some home decorations like some pumpkins for carving. And if you are feeling hungry on your way out, be sure to grab lunch at a food truck or pick up a snack of apple cider and donuts.
FOOD & DRINKS
miltonfl.org

City of Milton to Host Fall Festival

On Saturday, October 30, 2021, the City of Milton will host the first annual Fall Festival at Jernigan’s Landing from 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. The free event will feature Trunk-or-Treating along South Willing Street, bounce houses, games, arts & crafts, face-painting, food trucks, music and more. Local business, civic groups, churches, and any interested group is encouraged to sign up to participate. Children of all ages are encouraged to come in costume.
MILTON, FL
Toledo Blade

Photo Gallery: Sylvania Fall Festival

The Sylvania Fall Festival took place on Sunday. Here’s some top images from the event. Click on the image above and use the left and right arrows to view the entire gallery.
SYLVANIA, OH

