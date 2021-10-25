CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Bitcoin ETF Serves New Audience for Crypto Assets

By Brian O'Connell
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bHw9I_0ccQkpmw00

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) - Get PROSHARES BITCOIN STRATEGY ETF Report rolled out earlier this month raising the possibility of a whole new audience for digital assets.

Real Money's Kevin Curran has an outlook on the new fund’s long-term prospects, even with traders still buzzing over BITO’s big first day.

“As the new vehicle attracts attention, there is reason to look past the initial excitement and be mindful of the audience it can court, its comparison to investment in Bitcoin itself, and the signal the success or failure of the ETF's debut on the NYSE will send to investors,” Curran wrote recently on Real Money. “All three factors could be pivotal not only for investors eager to buy the ETF itself, but for Bitcoin and crypto investors more broadly.”

While initial excitement may be emanating from long-term crypto evangelists, the actual target of the new ProShares product is more likely to be found among an entirely new audience.

"Predominantly the ETF will be invested in by individuals and institutions that do not have exposure to crypto today," said Sui Chung, CEO of Kraken-subsidiary CF Benchmarks, in comments to Real Money. "There’s also a second constituency of investors that might have a Kraken, Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Robinhood Report, or Coinbase (COIN) account that invest and trade in cryptocurrencies."

According to Chung, the second group now has more scope to allocate assets to cryptocurrencies, via retirement accounts, 401(k)s, or other vehicles. Additionally, Chung said lessened regulatory risk of investing in an ETF listed on the NYSE is likely to encourage adoption among previously apprehensive investors.

Even for sophisticated institutional investors, the ease of access, liquidity, and lessened regulatory risk is likely to encourage some adoption. “This is particularly important for institutional investors that may have had trouble or were otherwise averse to adding cryptocurrency exposure in the past,” Curran noted.

According to Fidelity Digital Assets, two-thirds of U.S. institutional investors lack any exposure to digital assets. “While volatility is a primary concern cited in the report and not likely to be assuaged by the latest product, the regulatory risk cited as secondary by Fidelity is one that might be overcome by use of NYSE-listed and SEC-approved products like these ETFs,” Curran said.

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Police Seize $2,900,000 in Bitcoin and Other Crypto Assets From Schoolboy in Money Laundering Probe

UK police have confiscated Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies worth millions of dollars in a money-laundering investigation. According to the Lincolnshire Police, detectives seized over 48 Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets from a 17-year old schoolboy involved in credit card fraud and money laundering. “Intelligence suggested that the suspect was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Motley Fool

Could You Retire on Bitcoin Alone?

If you'd invested $1,000 in Bitcoin a decade ago, you'd have around $23 million today. Your options for investing retirement money in Bitcoin are limited, as few 401(k) plans allow for crypto investing. Bitcoin may be suitable as an investment, but its volatility makes it a poor fit for retirement...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Missed Out on Bitcoin and Ethereum? Here's What to Buy Now

Bitcoin and Ethereum are hovering around all-time highs. The long-term future remains bright, even at these prices. Despite the potential, there are better ways to invest than diving in headfirst right now. If you've got a bad case of fear of missing out (FOMO) when it comes to Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC)...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Etfs#Bito#Real Money#Kraken#Cf Benchmarks#Cryptocurrencies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
SmartAsset

Investing With a 401(k) vs. Index Funds

Index funds are low-cost mutual funds designed to track the performance of groups of stocks, and 401(k) accounts are tax-advantaged retirement accounts many businesses offer to workers. These two investing vehicles provide different benefits that generally complement each other, and … Continue reading → The post Investing With a 401(k) vs. Index Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin, cryptos are ‘Wall Street with new technologies’

Individuals and even institutions have realized the power of cryptocurrencies. Over the years, traditional financial institutions have begun dipping their toes into digital assets while many others choose to stay out of this pool. Any FOMO concerns here?. Well, crypto-tokens have fueled a transformation like nothing seen before – as...
CURRENCIES
zycrypto.com

Crypto Market Not Expecting US SEC To Approve A Spot-Based Bitcoin ETF Anytime Soon

According to data from bespoke crypto data analytics firm Arcane Research, the market sentiment for a Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) is no longer bullish as market participants are no longer expecting a spot-based Bitcoin ETF anytime soon. The research firm points to the fact that Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust is...
MARKETS
CNBC

Bitcoin futures ETF may be a costly way to get long-term crypto exposure

ProShares debuted a bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund last week, another milestone for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. The ETF carries a 0.95% annual expense ratio, which is high relative to other ETFs and mutual funds, according to financial advisors. Long-term investors who want crypto exposure can likely do so more cheaply by buying...
STOCKS
cryptocoin.news

More Diversity For Bitcoin ETFs With Two New Filings

The ETF issuers Direxion and Valkyrie have filed for new Bitcoin ETFs, one with leverage and one to short BTC. In a filing to the SEC handed in on October 26, Direxion plans to issue the first US-based Bitcoin ETF that allows traders to short the leading cryptocurrency The Direxion Bitcoin Strategy Bear Fund will mainly hold short contracts from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, but may also purchase other instruments with short exposure.
MARKETS
investing.com

Bitcoin ETF launch sees digital asset investment products receive record inflows

Investing.com – The launch of the first Bitcoin Futures ETF last week meant that digital asset investment products saw the largest weekly inflows on record, according to data from CoinShares. For the week ended 22nd October, inflows totalled $1.47 billion which saw total assets under management reach a new record...
STOCKS
beincrypto.com

DAOventures Implements New Crypto ETF Strategies

DAOventures is a multi-chain decentralized finance (DeFi) investing platform for fund managers and crypto investors. The mission of this investment platform is to make the world of DeFi as simple, accessible, and inclusive as possible. The team consists of a myriad of professionals, from engineers to researchers and crypto investors....
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Investors Pumped A Record-Breaking $1.47 Billion Into Crypto Funds On Heels Of Bitcoin ETFs Launch

Bitcoin and the aggregate crypto market are treading firmly in the bullish territory — and big-money investors have increased their allocation accordingly. According to the latest CoinShares report, cryptocurrency funds attracted close to $1.5 billion in inflows last week following the debut of the first Bitcoin futures exchange-traded funds (ETF) in the United States.
STOCKS
pymnts

Launch of Bitcoin ETFs Could Worsen Crypto’s Existing Volatility Problem

The law of unintended consequences makes it so that a positive impact in one place has a negative ripple effect somewhere else. It may be the case that bitcoin-mania, as it were, and its wider acceptance (and availability) on Wall Street may give rise to speedbumps that impede cryptos’ presence within mainstream commerce.
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
62K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy