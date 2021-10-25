Tulsa police block part of Gilcrease Expressway near Lewis for possible standoff
UPDATE — Tulsa police have arrested a suspect following a potential standoff at a house near North Lewis Ave.
Tulsa police have surrounded a house near Lewis Ave. where they believe a homicide suspect could be.
The police blocked off the west bound entrance of the Gilcrease Expressway near 3100 North Lewis Ave in order to surround the house in a possible standoff.
This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 news app for updates.
©2021 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0