Tulsa, OK

Tulsa police block part of Gilcrease Expressway near Lewis for possible standoff

By FOX23.com News Staff
 5 days ago
Tulsa police have a house surrounded where they believe a homicide suspect is hiding

UPDATE — Tulsa police have arrested a suspect following a potential standoff at a house near North Lewis Ave.

Tulsa police have surrounded a house near Lewis Ave. where they believe a homicide suspect could be.

The police blocked off the west bound entrance of the Gilcrease Expressway near 3100 North Lewis Ave in order to surround the house in a possible standoff.

Tulsa, OK
FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

