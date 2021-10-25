CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“My baby literally died in my arms,” Mother, authorities search for answers after daughter shot, killed in drive-by shooting

By Brent Skarky/KFOR
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A drive-by shooting early Sunday morning left a 20-year-old woman dead, and her mother and authorities asking the public to help find the killer.

The mother of victim says her daughter came over for a simple visit, but moments later, that daughter was in her mother’s arms as she struggled for life.

“My baby didn’t deserve to die,” said Lashawn Railback.

The devasted mother is grieving the loss of her only daughter in a shooting early Sunday morning.

Railback says her 20-year-old daughter, Bureisha Williams and her boyfriend went to the apartment complex parking lot to get into their car.

Loud shouting can be heard on surveillance video from a house just south of the complex along with the sound of at least 4 gunshots.

Lashawn says Bureisha then stumbled to the steps by her apartment unit, shot in the chest.

“She was just bleeding and I was holding her and just looking at her, begging her not to leave. It happened right in front of my eyes. My baby literally died in my arms,” said Railback.

Police say they got a call of shots fired from a apartment complex near 36th and Ann Arbor shortly after midnight.

“Officers attempted to put chest seals on our victim,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk.

Williams was then transported to an area hospital where she died of her injuries.

Police and family are left looking for answers.

Bullet holes and broken windows on a vehicle in that parking lot speak to the violence.

“It appears that she was just walking to her car, walking just outside the apartment complex. There were some random shots that were fired, shots that were fired from the street perhaps. We still don’t have any connection or anything,“ said Quirk.

The victim’s bereaved mother has an impassioned plea: “My baby was only 20 years old, that’s my only daughter. Whoever did this to my baby please, please, turn yourself in, she didn’t deserve that.”

Police have not released a vehicle or suspect description and no arrests have been made.

Officials are asking anyone with any information to call the Homicide Tip Line 405-297-1200.

Jovon Cooper
5d ago

My deepest condolences and prayers go out to this family....I pray that you find comfort, strength and healing during this difficult time 🙏🏽🙏🏽

