Siloam Springs, AR

John Brown University to present Tony-award winning Into the Woods

By C.C. McCandless
 5 days ago

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — John Brown University Music and Theatre will present the Tony Award-winning show Into the Woods by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine on November 4-6 in the Berry Performing Arts Center .

According to a release from the university, the play features storybook characters seeking their “happily ever after” who must face the unexpected consequences of a wish fulfilled.

The play is intended for ages 10 and up, and contains flashes, sudden loud noises, and mild adult themes.

Tickets are available online at www.jbu.edu/tickets . The university says seating is limited due to COVID-19, and all audience members are required to wear a mask at all times while inside the building.

