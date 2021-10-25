John Brown University to present Tony-award winning Into the Woods
SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — John Brown University Music and Theatre will present the Tony Award-winning show Into the Woods by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine on November 4-6 in the Berry Performing Arts Center .
According to a release from the university, the play features storybook characters seeking their “happily ever after” who must face the unexpected consequences of a wish fulfilled.
The play is intended for ages 10 and up, and contains flashes, sudden loud noises, and mild adult themes.John Brown University modifying guidelines for fall semester
Tickets are available online at www.jbu.edu/tickets . The university says seating is limited due to COVID-19, and all audience members are required to wear a mask at all times while inside the building.
