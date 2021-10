-Long day for my family as we had my youngest son’s first birthday party. It was a good time and now back to the grind with Talking Smack. Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to WWE HQ and she is joined by Matt Camp. They quickly get to our tournament results as Finn Balor knocked off Sami and Zelina Vega got the win over Carmella. Balor was expected and I would call Vega winning an upset, but I’m all for it. Also, Brock and Roman signed their contract and Brock continues mind games with Roman as far as who Paul is really helping.

WWE ・ 14 DAYS AGO