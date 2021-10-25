CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

More active weather as the week goes on

By Kate McKenna
WAAY-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures start in the upper 40s Tuesday and it'll be a calm, cool afternoon as highs reach the mid 60s. That is, after starting the day with areas of fog. Wednesday is similarly nice, but cloudier. Temperatures reach the...

wgno.com

Perfect fall weather for Halloween

Clear skies and calm winds will mean a chilly night on the way. Look for lows down in the mid to upper 40s Sunday morning on the north shore with low to mid 50s on the south shore. Sunday is going to be a beautiful day. We will see sunny...
bigcountryhomepage.com

Saturday evening forecast: a buy one get one cold front to bring tricks and treats to the big country

Tonight: Clear conditions expected across the big country with winds from the south between 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will be in the mix of the lower 50’s. Tomorrow: Happy Halloween! Sunny with a cold front moving in early limiting the afternoon highs to the upper 70’s. Winds will shift from the south to the northeast between 5-10 mph. Overnight expect to see some lingering cloud cover with possible fog into Monday with overnight lows dropping into the upper 40’s.
WAAY-TV

Pleasant but cool Fall weather continues to start November

Mother Nature has given North Alabama quite a treat for Halloween 2021! We reached the mid 60s today with mostly sunny skies and passing clouds. The clouds should fade away this evening. For trick-or-treaters, clear skies will allow temperatures drop quickly into the 50s after sunset. A light northwest breeze will add a bit of a chill to the air, so you might need a light jacket with your costumes tonight.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear Skies And Temps, Freeze Warning In Some Areas

CHICAGO (CBS) — A nice Halloween, with seasonable temps and sunshine. By 6pm, kids will experience clear skies and temps in the upper 40s. Sunday night brings areas of frost in the early AM hours. Low in the mid 30s. Monday is November 1 and it’ll feel like it. Mostly sunny and upper 40s. We’ll stay on the cool side, but dry, all week. October 31 Norm- 56/40 Sat- 59 Today- 56 Sunrise- 7:23am Sunset- 5:46pm Forecast Today- Mostly sunny, 56. Tonight- areas of frost toward morning, 34. Monday- early AM frost, mostly sunny, high of 49. A nice Halloween. Not-so-spooky Halloween weather. November arrives with cooler temps.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Trick-Or-Treat Forecast

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to another mild morning with lows near 50. Light rain showers will taper off through the late morning and afternoon leaving the evening dry for Trick-Or-Treat! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Partly cloudy skies are expected this evening. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Wind gusts will pick up today around 20 mph and overnight it’ll be cooler with lows back near 40. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Fall foliage around the region is at its peak until Wednesday so make sure you go out and see the bright colors while they last! Most areas north and along the ridges are fading. Next...
PITTSBURGH, PA

