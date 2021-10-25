CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman admitted firing fatal shot while retrieving daughter’s keys: reports

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jerrollyn Hunt’s daughter wanted her keys back.

She argued with her boyfriend on Aug. 9, and when he left he took her spare set of car keys with him. She asked Hunt for help.

The following day, the daughter, Hunt and two others went to a home where Javontae Tervell Green was staying and demanded the keys, according to recently released court documents. Someone broke a window, sticks were wielded as weapons and a gun was fired.

When police arrived, Green, 29, lay dead on the sidewalk, a gunshot wound to his head.

Hunt, 41, admitted shooting Green but said she fired because she feared for her daughter’s safety, according to Bakersfield Police Department reports filed in Superior Court.

Hunt, also listed under the last name Spotwood, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter and is due back in court Nov. 19. She remains in custody on $2 million bail.

The reports say the daughter contacted police the day of the shooting and agreed to meet with detectives. Her name and age are redacted from the documents.

She told detectives she enlisted her mother’s help in getting back spare keys to her 2013 Chevy Malibu. Hunt is registered as an owner of the car.

The daughter said she went to an apartment in the 200 block of Eye Street to see if Green was there. When she arrived, she saw her mother in the company of her 17-year-old sister and another woman. The daughter said that annoyed her because she had only asked for Hunt’s help.

They knocked on the front door but no one answered so they went to the nearby Crush Ice Market on Chester Avenue, the daughter said. While there, her mother insisted they return to the Eye Street apartment, she said.

Upon returning, the daughter stayed in her car but soon heard “a commotion” and got out to find the apartment’s front window had been shattered, according to the filings. Green then came out of the apartment.

Believing him angry over the window, the daughter told detectives she bolted to her car, and Green followed and began striking the trunk and rear window.

She said she tried to drive away but Hunt was in her path, so she put her head down to avoid being struck by glass as Green continued hitting the car, the documents say.

The daughter said she then heard a single gunshot. She looked out the window and saw Hunt running away, and upon leaving the car saw Green on the ground with a wound to his head.

A woman inside the apartment identified Hunt as the shooter, according to the filings.

Another witness told police Green was attacked by several females armed with sticks. The witness said Green tried to defend himself and was walking backward when shot.

Arrested later that day, Hunt corroborated much of her daughter’s story but at first denied firing a gun, the documents say.

Confronted with inconsistencies in her statement, Hunt admitting shooting Green because she feared for her daughter’s safety as Green smashed the car, according to the filings. She told detectives she discarded the weapon, a pink 9mm pistol, in a bush outside a market.

Hunt expressed remorse over the shooting, an investigator wrote.

