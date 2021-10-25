Flash Flood Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 00:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-31 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cumberland; York The National Weather Service in Gray has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Cumberland County in southwestern Maine Southeastern York County in southwestern Maine * Until 330 AM EDT. * At 1230 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Portland, South Portland, Biddeford, Westbrook, Saco, Gorham, Falmouth, Kennebunk, Cape Elizabeth, and Kennebunkport. This includes the following Islands locations Peaks Island, Long Island, Cushing Island, Great Diamond Island, Mackworth Island, Little Diamond Island, Hope Island, Cliff Island, and Jewell Island. This includes the following Rec locations York Beach, Ogunquit Beach, Wells Beach, Fortunes Rock Beach, Higgins Beach, Crescent Beach State Park, and Scarborough Beach State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 between mile markers 5 and 53. Interstate 295 between mile markers 1 and 11. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
