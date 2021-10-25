Quigley for Congress receives $4,325 during November 2020

Most Americans agree that our democracy faces a serious threat. You probably read that sentence in the way that you read other first sentences in other stories about new polling, absorbing it as context for what comes next. But it’s worth pausing on that sentence alone: Most Americans — 8 in 10 in a new poll from Marist University conducted for NPR and PBS NewsHour — say that democracy faces a serious threat.

