Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s new $16.7 billion budget proposal is facing across-the-board resistance, especially when it comes to an expected property tax increase. “I’m not going to vote against my constituents,” progressive 20th Ward Ald. Jeanette Taylor told WBEZ. “The median income in my ward is $25,000. I’m not going to vote to raise property taxes. We had an opportunity to do something right and again it’s crumbs and cakes.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO