Assistant director of Baldwin film fired after 2019 mishap

myrtlebeachonline.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin the gun that killed a cinematographer last week had been fired from a previous job after a gun went off on a set and wounded a member of the film crew, a producer said Monday. The disclosure emerged as producers of Baldwin's...

www.myrtlebeachonline.com

nickiswift.com

What Were Alec Baldwin's First Words After He Fired A Prop Gun That Killed Someone?

The world is in shock after actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of "Rust" with a prop gun. The incident occurred in New Mexico, where the film was being shot, per CNN. Hutchins was immediately transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Director Souza is undergoing medical assistance at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Man who handed Baldwin loaded gun breaks silence

The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" expressed his shock and sadness Monday, in his first public comments since the tragedy. David Halls' role in the accident on the New Mexico set of a 19th-century Western last month has been under scrutiny after he told police he had failed to fully check the firearm before the fatal incident. In a statement to the New York Post on Monday, Halls said he is "shocked and saddened" by the death of Halyna Hutchins, but did not directly address the shooting or his role. "Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I've worked with, but also a friend," wrote Halls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Angelina Jolie comments on Alec Baldwin shooting incident: 'There are certain procedures'

Angelina Jolie spoke out about the recent accidental shooting involving Alec Baldwin that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The "Eternals" actress has worked with guns on many different movies, including the "Tomb Raider" franchise as well as "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." She’s also directed a few movies that have required firearms on set. As a result, she knows the safety precautions that are in place and can empathize with a cast and crew who learned the hard way that sometimes those aren’t enough.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Alec Baldwin
IndieWire

Moments Before ‘Rust’ Shooting, Alec Baldwin Was Told His Gun Did Not Contain Live Rounds, Police Say

Court documents published Friday reveal the first official account of the shooting on the New Mexico set of “Rust.” They suggest that neither Baldwin nor the first assistant director were aware the gun contained a live round up until the moment Baldwin pulled the trigger, fatally wounding cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. The information, first published by the Santa Fe Reporter, comes from a search warrant affidavit that was obtained by the newspaper from a local court. Additionally, IndieWire has obtained the “Rust” call sheet from Thursday, the day of the shooting, that details the weapons that were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Salary Revealed As $250K, While Head Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Was To Earn Less Than $8K

The budget for Rust has been revealed in the wake of the on-set fatal shooting that claimed the life of the western film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin was set to star, while his production company – El Dorado – was slated to back the New Mexico-based project. Less than three weeks into filming, however, he was handed a real gun that contained a live round that ended up killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
MOVIES
InsideHook

Please Stop Running That Photo of Alec Baldwin After His Horrific On-Set Accident

Since the news broke last evening of a horrific on-set accident in which Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun that mistakenly contained a live round while filming his new movie Rust, accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza, there’s a photo that’s been circulating online and splashed across front pages of the aftermath. In it, Baldwin stands at the side of the road doubled over, looking like he’s either about to vomit or perhaps trying to steady himself after just having done so, very clearly overwhelmed by the grief, shock and guilt of unintentionally ending someone’s life. In another snap, he’s seen looking frantic while holding a cell phone up to his ear, presumably seeking help or comfort and wondering — as anyone who just accidentally killed someone would — what the hell he’s supposed to do.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

'Rust' Assistant Director David Halls Breaks His Silence After Reports Surface He & Alec Baldwin Are 'Focus' Of Investigation In Halyna Hutchins' Death

The assistant director of Alec Baldwin's Rust, David Halls, has spoken out following the tragic shooting incident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Article continues below advertisement. Halls — who allegedly handed the actor the mistakenly loaded gun — gave a statement to the New York...
CELEBRITIES

