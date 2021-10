Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty says he's not looking for Microsoft's take on Uncharted or Horizon Zero Dawn. Speaking on the Kinda Funny podcast - where he also discussed the state of Redfall - Matt Booty was asked if he was hoping for Microsoft to provide the kind of large, immersive experience that Sony has offered its fans in recent years. In response, Booty acknowledged Sony's achievements, but said that "I tend to come at that, [with] less 'one of those' and more making sure that we are paying attention to fan expectations."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO