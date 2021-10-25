CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

NTDF application deadline extended

Kansas City, Missouri
Kansas City, Missouri
 6 days ago

NEWS RELEASE

The deadline to apply for the city’s Neighborhood Tourism Development Fund (NTDF) for fiscal year 2022-23 has been extended to Nov. 15, 2021.

Because of upgrades to the NTDF web portal, we will be accepting applications for the annual cycle via this application link. Please be assured that your application information is secure and will be given the same high level of service and care as historically associated with the program. 

Applications submitted online and by the deadline are reviewed by staff for eligibility. Staff will contact applicants of their eligibility status. Organizations deemed eligible will be provided details of next steps for the interview process.

NTDF promotes Kansas City’s neighborhoods through cultural, social, ethnic, historic, educational and recreational activities while highlighting Kansas City as a premier convention, visitor and tourist destination. Eligible projects must be open to KCMO residents and attract visitors from outside the city limits. Such projects include: festivals, rodeos, sports tournaments, concerts, movies in the park, homes tours, exhibits, parades and races/runs. All events must follow current COVID-19 protocols.

Applicants must meet eligibility criteria:

  • Be a not-for-profit neighborhood organization incorporated in the State of Missouri and located within the city limits
  • Be in good standing with the State of Missouri and the City of KCMO
  • Maintain a physical address within the KCMO city limits
  • Maintain registered agent address within the State of Missouri
  • Demonstrate encouragement of broad-based citizen input and participation

If you have any questions, please contact the NTDF Program Administrator, Leranda Brewer at (816) 513-9024. Media can contact John Baccala.

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

West Springfield Arts Council extends grant deadline

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The West Springfield Arts Council has extended its deadline to Nov. 1 for grant requests for community orientated arts, humanities and science programs. The deadline was extended because of the pandemic and an online application can be found at tinyurl.com/2z2z4s8u. Despite the pandemic, the art council has...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
washingtoninformer.com

D.C. Sets Application Deadline for Rent Relief Program

D.C. officials say residents have until next to apply for a program designed to help with rent and utility bills during the coronavirus pandemic, as federal funding for the program has nearly dried up. The STAY DC program will stop taking applications at 7 p.m. on Oct. 27. The city...
HOUSE RENT
KRQE News 13

BCFD extends application process for upcoming Cadet Academy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Fire Department works to protect residents with their fire and EMS departments. They have 265 field personnel at 12 different fire stations located in each region of the county, with a new fire station being added to the westside of Albuquerque in 2023.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
pvtimes.com

Nevada Promise Scholarship application deadline looms

Halloween is the deadline to apply for a Nevada Promise Scholarship that covers up to three years of mandatory tuition and fees for eligible community college students. The scholarship was created by the Legislature in 2017. Full-time degree-seeking students at the state’s community colleges are eligible to apply. The “last...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
freedom929.com

APPLICATION DEADLINE TOMORROW TO FILL VACANCY ON SCHOOL BOARD

(OLNEY) A reminder that tomorrow is the application deadline for prospective candidates to submit their names to the Richland County School District to fill the vacant seat currently on the Richland County School Board of Education, due to a recent board member resignation. A letter of interest and resume must be submitted to the RCCU #1 Board of Education by mail or sent via email to Board President, Jeff Wilson, at jwilson@rccu1.net. The term for the vacancy will begin November 2021 and run through April 2023. This position will be appointed during the regular school board meeting to be held November 16th, 2021. A board of education candidate must be a registered voter and a resident of the school district at least one year preceding the appointment. Tomorrow, October 21st, is the deadline for applications to be received.
EDUCATION
primenewsghana.com

Henry Quartey extends deadline for ban on “aboboyaa”

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has extended the deadline for the ban on the use of tricycles, popularly known as ‘aboboyaa’ on highways from November 1 to February 1, 2022. According to the Regional Minister, the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC) is liaising with the Driver and...
TRAFFIC
yourvalley.net

Maricopa County extends $100 vaccine incentive deadline

PHOENIX — Maricopa County is now giving its employees until Nov. 30 to get vaccinated in order to receive $100. At Wednesday’s regular meeting, the county’s Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to extend the deadline for incentivized COVID-19 vaccination from Oct. 31 to Nov. 30. Supervisors Jack Sellers, Bill Gates, Clint Hickman and Steve Gallardo voted in favor of the extension; Steve Chucri voiced the lone “no” vote.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment?

) — The pandemic goes on, long after COVID first shut down the economy last year. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has surpassed where it was in early 2020. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended in early September, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
CBS Denver

Affordable Housing Ballot Measures Could Impact Colorado Mountain Communities

(CBS4)– With 2021’s Election Day right around the corner, towns across Colorado’s high country have made it clear: affordable housing is a top priority. “‘Where am I going to live? I just got kicked out of my house’ — I constantly hear this for a myriad of reasons, but that’s where we’re at. We’re in a crisis, we really are in a crisis,” said Dave Chapin, Mayor of the Town of Vail. (credit: CBS) Chapin says the tourists have flooded Vail while the employees are leaving. A ballot measure this November would increase the sales tax rate by .5% (personal groceries excluded), bringing...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
The News Guard

SNAP: Emergency benefits to increase in November

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in November. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, approximately 398,400 SNAP households will receive approximately $63 million in...
HEALTH SERVICES
Fatherly

These People Will Get $500 a Month for an Entire Year

The city of Chicago will provide $500 every month to 5,000 low-income families for the entirety of 2022, in one of the nation’s largest tests of a basic income policy. Insider reports that the measure passed the city council via next year’s budget, with support from Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the publication notes.The program will only apply to 5,000 people, chosen at random, all of whom make less than $35,000 per year.
CHICAGO, IL
Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri

59
Followers
99
Post
90
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City (abbreviated KC or KCMO) is the largest city in Missouri by population and area. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the city had an estimated population of 495,327 in 2019, making it the 38th most-populous city in the United States. It is the most populated municipality and historic core city of the Kansas City metropolitan area, which straddles the Kansas–Missouri state line and has a combined statistical area (CSA) population of 2,487,053. Most of the city lies within Jackson County, but portions spill into Clay, Cass, and Platte counties. Kansas City was founded in the 1830s as a Missouri River port at its confluence with the Kansas River coming in from the west. On June 1, 1850, the town of Kansas was incorporated; shortly after came the establishment of the Kansas Territory. Confusion between the two ensued, and the name Kansas City was assigned to distinguish them soon after.

Comments / 0

Community Policy