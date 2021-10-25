NTDF application deadline extended

NEWS RELEASE

The deadline to apply for the city’s Neighborhood Tourism Development Fund (NTDF) for fiscal year 2022-23 has been extended to Nov. 15, 2021.

Because of upgrades to the NTDF web portal, we will be accepting applications for the annual cycle via this application link. Please be assured that your application information is secure and will be given the same high level of service and care as historically associated with the program.

Applications submitted online and by the deadline are reviewed by staff for eligibility. Staff will contact applicants of their eligibility status. Organizations deemed eligible will be provided details of next steps for the interview process.

NTDF promotes Kansas City’s neighborhoods through cultural, social, ethnic, historic, educational and recreational activities while highlighting Kansas City as a premier convention, visitor and tourist destination. Eligible projects must be open to KCMO residents and attract visitors from outside the city limits. Such projects include: festivals, rodeos, sports tournaments, concerts, movies in the park, homes tours, exhibits, parades and races/runs. All events must follow current COVID-19 protocols.

Applicants must meet eligibility criteria:

Be a not-for-profit neighborhood organization incorporated in the State of Missouri and located within the city limits

Be in good standing with the State of Missouri and the City of KCMO

Maintain a physical address within the KCMO city limits

Maintain registered agent address within the State of Missouri

Demonstrate encouragement of broad-based citizen input and participation

If you have any questions, please contact the NTDF Program Administrator, Leranda Brewer at (816) 513-9024. Media can contact John Baccala.