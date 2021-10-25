CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia is prepping for the pediatric COVID vaccine rollout & boosters

By Kerri O'Brien
 5 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s Vaccination Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula is helping make sense of the latest COVID-19 booster news and questions about the pediatric vaccine.

For starters, Doctor Avula says the first dose of the COVID vaccine could be in the arms of children by Thanksgiving. He said the state is already prepping for the pediatric vaccine rollout.

“We are absolutely preparing for that right now, this week,” Avula said.

He told 8News the state is not wasting any time in its plan to administer the COIVD-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11.

“We are ensuring that that vaccine is making its way into Virginia. It is being distributed to pediatricians and family practice docs all over the state,” Avula said.

CDC expands booster rollout, Dr. Avula says Virginia is prepared

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to make a recommendation on the pediatric Pfizer vaccine Tuesday. The Centers for Disease Control plan to review the vaccine for kids the first week of November. Unlike the mass vaccination centers, we saw with the adult rollout, local pediatricians take priority in this distribution process.

“We know that most kids and their families are most comfortable getting their vaccines at either their pediatrician’s office or at a pharmacy,” Avula said.

As for the adults, all three vaccine types are now approved for boosters.

Both the FDA and CDC say it’s ok to mix and match your shots. A National Institutes of Health (NIH) study has shown Moderna and Pfizer may spark a better immune response than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Dr. Avula said more clarity may still be needed on which vaccine produce the best immune response but he that mixing and matching won’t hurt you.

“We certainly know now there’s no negative effect,” he said.

To be eligible for the Pfizer or Moderna booster, you need to be 65 and older or 18 and over with an underlying condition or 18 and older working in a high-risk profession. The CDC has a list here of those professions. Although Avula said when you go to get your booster shot you don’t need to bring proof of employment.

Will new variants of the coronavirus keep appearing?

“You just need to self-attest to, ‘yes my occupation puts me at higher risk,’” he said.

In the meantime, adults who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine two months ago or more can make an appointment for any type of booster right now through a pharmacy or by searching the state’s clinic website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

143 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Who Received Pfizer Vaccine Have Died Of COVID-19

More than 140 fully vaccinated individuals in Oregon have died of COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to state data. At least 143 Oregon residents who have received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have died of the virus as of Oct. 14. The state has also recorded 15,057 breakthrough infections and 562 breakthrough hospitalizations among Pfizer recipients since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest data.
OREGON STATE
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Booster#Covid#Nih
Axios

Fauci: "I would vaccinate them in a second"

NIAID director Anthony Fauci tells Axios even though the chances of young children getting seriously ill from COVID-19 are small he urges parents to immunize them once a vaccine is authorized. Driving the news: An FDA expert panel on Tuesday endorsed an emergency use authorization for a lower dose of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
eturbonews.com

Surprising CDC Study just released on effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine

The data demonstrate that vaccination can provide a higher, more robust, and more consistent level of immunity to protect people from hospitalization for COVID-19 than infection alone for at least 6 months. Today, CDC published new science reinforcing that vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19. In a new MMWR...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Morning Call

COVID booster demand still high in Lehigh Valley but few seeking second dose of JJ

Lehigh Valley vaccinators say they have seen mixed demand for the newly approved Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine boosters — while demand for Moderna has been high, fewer have sought a booster of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The United States Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the Moderna and the J&J boosters last week. ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
KX News

NDDoH releases statement on new COVID-19 booster shot eligibility; places order for Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine

North Dakota Department of Health’s Immunization Director Molly Howell has released a statement following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsement of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots. Howell says the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and highly effective and the department is continuing to recommend booster doses to certain individuals, and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
commonwealthmagazine.org

Massachusetts preps for Nov. vaccine rollout to kids

MASSACHUSETTS EXPECTS to receive 360,000 doses of the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by November 5, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said Thursday. Unlike the initial vaccine rollout to adults, when vaccines were scarce, Sudders said the initial allocation will be enough to vaccinate 70 percent of the approximately 515,000 children ages five to 11 who are likely to become eligible for the vaccine in the coming weeks.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Arizona Mirror

Shipments of COVID-19 shots for kids 5-11 on the way to states after FDA gives green light

WASHINGTON — Regulators at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday granted emergency authorization to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds, a step that means kid-sized doses can begin shipping to health care providers across the country.  Vials of the two-shot vaccine will be headed to pediatricians’ offices, hospitals, pharmacies and other providers, so […] The post Shipments of COVID-19 shots for kids 5-11 on the way to states after FDA gives green light appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PUBLIC HEALTH
