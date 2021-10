The LA Rams may not be the same offense that does not work unless the team could get the running game on track, but it certainly looks pretty when the team can do so. The Rams have every reason to hope for a good day on the ground because the team entered Week 8 as the 23rd-ranked rushing offense. How so? The Rams are averaging just 95.4 yards per game on the ground.

NFL ・ 39 MINUTES AGO