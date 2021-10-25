CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why You Should Use A Two-Wheeled Suitcase, Delta Should Have Longer Seatbelts, Virgin Voyages Gen Z Cruise Review & More- Travel News!

Smarter Travel has 8 Creative Travel-Themed Halloween Costumes. Gothamist reports NYC Issues Travel Advisory Ahead Of Tuesday’s Coastal Storm. AFAR shares the details about Why You Should Be Using A Two-Wheeled Suitcase, According To A Flight Attendant. Fodor’s writes about 10 Stupidly Expensive Dishes Around The World. Slate has...

Best Life

United Is Lifting This Major Flight Restriction, Starting Nov. 15

You're probably well aware that there are many things you're just not allowed to do on a plane. Certain flight restrictions, like not being able to have large amounts on liquids in your carry-on, have been in place for years, but there were also a handful of new bans set over the last two years amid the COVID pandemic. Flying without a mask, for instance, has not been allowed since early 2020, and even booking a middle seat on many airlines was prohibited for some time. But now, United Airlines has decided to lift one major flight restriction for its passengers. Read on to find out what you will be able to do again next month when flying United.
LIFESTYLE
AFAR

Why You Should Be Using a Two-Wheeled Suitcase, According to a Flight Attendant

It will make your life a whole lot easier and help you avoid the painful (and underreported) “suitcase elbow.”. When was the last time you used two-wheeled luggage? For me, it was about a month ago, but for most, it’s probably been a decade or so. I never came around to the four-wheeler trend. I’ve stuck with the same reliable red and white polka dot suitcase that I’ve dragged around the world (on its two wheels) for the past 13 years. I hate being stuck behind someone just leisurely strolling with their suitcase next to them, taking up double the space of someone pulling a suitcase behind them. Think of it this way: When you’re walking down a sidewalk in a crowded city, isn’t it annoying to see a group filling the sidewalk, side by side like it’s a game of Red Rover, rather than walking single file? Wheeling your suitcase to the side is no different.
LIFESTYLE
CBS LA

Experts Say Hotels, Airlines Now Less Willing To Offer Refunds For Pandemic-Related Cancellations

LOS ANGELES (CBLSA) — A local couple said they were shocked when they were not able to cancel their Santa Barbara hotel reservation after they came down with COVID. Industry insiders now say the travel industry isn’t as lenient with pandemic-related cancellations anymore. So, what does that mean for those booking holiday travel? Experts say hotels and airlines aren’t as willing to offer refunds or credits for late cancellations or non-refundable bookings. Nicole Brimberry and her husband had a weekend getaway booked at the Hyatt Place in Downtown Santa Barbara to celebrate their five-year anniversary. They are both vaccinated but came down with COVID-19 last...
TRAVEL
royalcaribbeanblog.com

From a former cruise kid: Why you should go on a cruise ship with your kids

From unlimited ice cream on the pool deck to the teen clubs and lucrative loyalty perks, there are plenty of reasons to bring your kids on your next Royal Caribbean cruise. As a former cruise kid myself, I am a huge advocate for cruising as a family. The fun is endless onboard for kids, and the quality family time can’t be matched. Also, adding a 3rd or 4th person to a reservation is usually heavily discounted, making it very affordable to cruise as a family.
LIFESTYLE
Time Out Global

Four slices of paradise you can travel to right now

Craving a sunny escape? Qatar Airways is on hand to help you secure a well-deserved getaway. If the two days of British summertime we had this year didn’t quite cut it for you, you’d be forgiven for desperately hunting down a quick and easy getaway. And no, we don’t mean yet another (albeit delightful) Cornwall or Margate staycation.
TRAVEL
themanual.com

Lateral Training 101: Why You Should Be Using a Slide Board

Running, walking, cycling, swimming, and rowing all have one thing in common: They involve getting from point A to point B in a forward direction. As such, when most people hit the gym to train, they focus on forward and backward motions. However, this can create muscle imbalances and neglect critical stabilizing muscles, increasing the risk of injury and limiting overall performance potential.
WORKOUTS
10 Tampa Bay

Plan ahead: Why you should start booking holiday travel now

TAMPA, Fla. — We haven't gotten through Halloween yet, but it's already time to start talking about Thanksgiving, Christmas and Hanukkah. Why so early? According to a recent AAA travel survey, nearly half (48 percent) of Floridians have begun making their travel plans for the holiday season. For the 48 percent of people that make their plans early, they finish their holiday vacation planning before the end of October.
TRAVEL
Z94

5 Things you Should Know Before You Cruise

No one is happier that cruises have resumed than the Cruise Lines! This was evidenced in so many ways during my recent cruise vacation aboard the Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship - Independence of the Seas. The crew, beginning without Cabin Steward, to the waiters at the pool, to the waiters in the dining rooms, were so happy to see clients back on the ship. Our waitress told us that during the 9 months that the cruise line shut down, she used every bit of her savings, and now that cruising is back, it's her goal to start saving again so that she never has to worry if they start sending them home again.
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

Flying Delta One JFK-SFO During the Pandemic

Our site may contain affiliate links. Read Advertiser Disclosure policy here. On a recent trip from New York’s John F. Kennedy (JFK) to San Francisco (SFO), I decided to use a Regional Upgrade certificate to confirm into the Delta One business class cabin at booking. Delta has started bringing back...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
phocuswire.com

Where does Gen Z like to travel and stay?

Gen Z is ready to venture beyond U.S. borders. In 2020, more than two in five traveled abroad, which was the highest share of all generations according to Phocuswright’s latest travel research report on this next iteration of young travelers Gen Z Travelers: A Breed of Their Own. The top...
TRAVEL
Time

Here’s Why You Should (Almost) Always Redeem Your Points and Miles for Travel

We want to help you make more informed decisions. Some links on this page — clearly marked — may take you to a partner website and may result in us earning a referral commission. For more information, see How We Make Money. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for some American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.
TRAVEL
makeuseof.com

11 Apps Every Solo Traveler Should Have

Life has become easier because apps are available for almost everything that we do in the world. Then why should travel remain a hassle?. You should have fun while traveling, not be stressed about the accommodation, finding the right food, transport, or attractions. Let's discuss ten apps that can make...
CELL PHONES
BoardingArea

All British Airways 777s will have the new Club Suite by the end of 2022

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BoardingArea

Review: Be Relax Spa LAX (Priority Pass)

I recently checked out the Be Relax Spa in Terminal 1 at Los Angeles International Airpot (LAX), a new addition to the Priority Pass lounge network. My recommendation: allow yourself plenty of time. But it’s a nice addition, especially if you are flying on Southwest Airlines. Be Relax Spa LAX...
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

