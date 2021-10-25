Why You Should Use A Two-Wheeled Suitcase, Delta Should Have Longer Seatbelts, Virgin Voyages Gen Z Cruise Review & More- Travel News!

It will make your life a whole lot easier and help you avoid the painful (and underreported) “suitcase elbow.”. When was the last time you used two-wheeled luggage? For me, it was about a month ago, but for most, it’s probably been a decade or so. I never came around to the four-wheeler trend. I’ve stuck with the same reliable red and white polka dot suitcase that I’ve dragged around the world (on its two wheels) for the past 13 years. I hate being stuck behind someone just leisurely strolling with their suitcase next to them, taking up double the space of someone pulling a suitcase behind them. Think of it this way: When you’re walking down a sidewalk in a crowded city, isn’t it annoying to see a group filling the sidewalk, side by side like it’s a game of Red Rover, rather than walking single file? Wheeling your suitcase to the side is no different.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO