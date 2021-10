The club that gained notoriety on MTV's "Jersey Shore" was demolished on Friday clearing the way for a new future condo and retail development. The building on the Boulevard went up for auction in 2019 after its owner went bankrupt, according to an NJ.com report. For Seaside Heights Mayor Tony Vaz, the end couldn't come soon enough because of the negative attention the fights and drunkenness that came with it.

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO