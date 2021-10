Dogs you wouldn’t want to meet in a dark alley or on a lonesome moor. The Wild Hunt. Gabriel hounds. Black Shuck. The Baskerville Hound. Fluffy. Any devoted Harry Potter fan knows Fluffy, the fearsome three-headed dog who guarded the philosopher’s stone in the first volume of the Potter saga. Fluffy, purchased by Rubeus Hagrid from “a Greek chappie,” is a not-so-subtle reference to Cerberus, the canine guardian of the gate to Hades, the Greek underworld. Cerberus was also said to have been the companion of the Greek goddess Hecate, who ruled the night, the moon, magic and witchcraft.

ANIMALS ・ 8 DAYS AGO