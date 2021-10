On a day where the offense put up 571 yards in a 34-28 overtime victory over the Carolina Panthers, it’d be easy to focus on the performance of one of the skill players. But perhaps the skill positions thrived because the Vikings’ offensive line had one of its best games in years. This just so happened to coincide with rookie first-round left tackle Christian Darrisaw making his first career start as a member of the Minnesota Vikings. The early returns were promising.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO