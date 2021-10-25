CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Central Illinois cleaning up after weekend storms

By WTVO
 5 days ago

CISSNA PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Weekend severe storms left behind a mess in Central Illinois.

Residents in Cissna Park woke up Monday morning to find their yards under water and basements flooded. Fire officials said water levels have dropped about a foot, but parts of the town still has inches of standing water.

Some residents are stuck in their homes as they wait for the water to recede.

This is not the first time Cissna Park has seen flooding, but many residents said that the flooding was unexpected.

“So the sun came up and we were getting ready as normal, and my wife looked out the window and said, ‘oh my gosh our back yard is flooded,'” one resident said. “We live in a great community that supports one another, we care for one another, and I know we will continue to do that.”

The sever storms reportedly spawned a tornado that tore through the town of Chester, Illinois, which is about 50 miles south of St. Louis. The high winds tore barns off their foundations, snapped trees like twigs and downed power lines.

Officials said that the twister touched down in Missouri first and then hopped over the Mississippi River to Chester.

More than 30,000 people were left in the dark across Southern Illinois. The storm also ripped the roof off of a nursing home, but no injuries were reported.

