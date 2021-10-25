CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois preparing for approval of vaccine for kids

By WTVO
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is preparing for the expected approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for more than a million kids in the state.

In the next week, the CDC and FDA are expected to approve doses for kids ages 5-11. According to state health officials, more than 2,200 locations have already signed up to provide the shot.

More than 700 elementary school districts across the state will offer parent-approved vaccination clinics as well.

Illinois’ top doctor is encouraging parents to get their kids the shot.

“We use car seats and safety restraints in vehicles, we protect our kids from cigarette smoke and second hand smoke, we monitor the toys that they play with and we vaccinate against vaccine preventable diseases that literally save lives. Today, I’m asking you to add COVID to that list of vaccines,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Dr. Ezike recommend talking to children’s pediatricians for any questions about the vaccine.

