Storm Leaves Debris In Foothills, Snow In Sierra

BOSTON (CBS) – Fewer than 10,000 homes and businesses and homes are still without power in Massachusetts, three days after a powerful nor’easter brought down trees and wires across the eastern part of the state. The outages hit a high of 499,000 during the storm Wednesday and have slowly declined. According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, the number of customers currently without electricity was 8,075 as of 11:50 p.m. Saturday. The hardest-hit areas are on the South Shore, Cape Cod and Cape Ann. PHOTOS: October Nor’easter Damage If you are outside, always avoid downed power lines and use generators outside away from buildings.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO