Did I write this article with the song “Baby Come Back” by Player in the background?. Blake Coleman isn’t the most talented player to ever suit up for the Devils, but in every one of his 237 games with the New Jersey Devils, he left it all out on the ice and was the ‘prototypical Devil’. A guy who could have played on – and succeeded – the best teams in franchise history. He’s a modern-day John Madden; without the face-off prowess. Can play in all situations, with any player, on any line, in any role. In any era. And chances are he’s going to do it well.

