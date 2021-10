During the week, I’ve been wondering if Minnesota will be capable of slowing down Carolina’s impressive pair of receivers. Christian McCaffrey’s injury certainly makes life easier for the Vikings, but things will still be tricky out there. Moreover, Klint Kubiak needs to show he can adjust to how defenses are stifling his offense. We’ll also need to avoid running too much at that strong front seven for Carolina.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO