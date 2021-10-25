Community invited to design pump track

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Springfield Park District is asking the community for help in designing a new pump track to be built at Comer Cox Park.

The Park District will host a design workshop on Tuesday at 5 p.m. to collect input from the community. The workshop will take place at the Salvation Army of Springfield located at 1600 East Clear Avenue.

The ability to build the track comes from a $1 million donation to the Park District from the Betty Smith Estate. The donation will be used to build the track and pay ongoing operational costs.

A pump track is a circuit of rollers, banked turns and features designed to be ridden by “pumping” – riders using their body movement to generate momentum. Pump tracks can be ridden by BMX and mountain bike riders, skateboarders, in-line skaters and foot-powered scooter riders.

