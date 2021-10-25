CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patients With Appendicitis May Not Need Surgery, New Research Shows

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The most common emergency surgical procedure in the U.S. is an appendectomy – removal of the appendix. But now there’s mounting evidence that some patients can avoid or delay that operation and receive treatment with antibiotics instead, CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Monday. Five years...

newyork.cbslocal.com

