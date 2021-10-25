CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

COVID-19 UPDATES: 2,057 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 25 new deaths

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vne5Z_0ccQXW1w00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 2,057 new COVID-19 cases and 25 new deaths over the weekend.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 286,335.

There are a total of 227,967 confirmed cases and 58,368 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 84,424 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 82,367 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,663,810 total doses have been administered. 823,542 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 215 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 24,9922 Out of those cases, 23,935 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 367 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 131 new cases and three new deaths Monday. There are 81 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Fremont, 23 in Jefferson, 4 in Lemhi and 20 in Madison. There are a total of 690 active cases and 334 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 99,551 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,820 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 163 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Bonneville County, Kootenai County, Ada County, Bannock County and Canyon County.

The state is reporting there are 128,077 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 66 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 67,309 cases.

The state said 53 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 12,455, and 15 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,084.

There are 13,130 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,365 cases among health care workers.

12,365 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

25 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,428.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

  • 15 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
  • 40 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
  • 107 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
  • 261 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
  • 580 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
  • 942 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
  • 1,483 people were 80+

94.19% of deaths with known race were White. 0.97% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.38% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.85% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.61% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 9 deaths is pending.

91.0% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.0% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths
Central District Health Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise 		68,411
3,363
1,136
540 		11,446
704
328
228 		756
43
10
9
South Central Public Health District Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas 		2,680
10,774
2,817
476
3,002
1,441
2,300
83 		322
4,984
1,408
197
816
812
815
23 		26
207
49
12
36
40
45
1
Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark 		19,539
1,610
8,514
4,017
355
1,428
816
76 		6,080
811
1,233
1,331
107
254
262
23 		212
5
35
43
6
16
18
0
Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte 		7,915
3,554
406
598
1,078
487
358
243 		5,236
3,153
574
437
494
190
176
93 		175
113
19
14
23
13
8
3
Panhandle Health District Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone 		25,056
4,629
1,033
828
1,791 		3,315
860
442
323
167 		377
94
31
23
59
Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis 		5,282
1,470
4,194
974
504 		794
605
297
629
252 		93
33
33
25
20
Southwest District Health Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington 		35,909
2,043
3,063
1,431
416
1,238 		5,500
719
981
190
101
604 		494
57
58
39
10
44
TOTAL 227,967 58,368 3,428

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 2,057 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 25 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
KIFI Local News 8

Boil water advisory in Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - A boil order has been issued Thursday for Blackfoot's drinking water. 5 routine water samples were taken from different parts of the city. Water from the southeast side tested positive for E. coli bacteria. The city is emphasizing this is *not* related to the coronavirus pandemic. Boil *all* water for at least The post Boil water advisory in Blackfoot appeared first on Local News 8.
BLACKFOOT, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
City
Teton, ID
County
Bonneville County, ID
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
Local
Idaho Government
Bonneville County, ID
Health
Local
Idaho Health
City
Lemhi, ID
Bonneville County, ID
Government
KIFI Local News 8

Wyoming joins 10-state coalition in filing suit to halt vaccine mandate for federal contractors

Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill has joined a ten-state coalition led by Missouri in filing a lawsuit against the Biden Administration for imposing a vaccine mandate on federal contractors and federally contracted employees. The post Wyoming joins 10-state coalition in filing suit to halt vaccine mandate for federal contractors appeared first on Local News 8.
WYOMING STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Wyoming, coalition of 20 attorneys general challenging federal contractor vaccine mandate

Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill and 20 Attorneys General from across the country wrote to President Biden Wednesday challenging his Administration’s evolving mandatory vaccination requirement for federal contractors.  The post Wyoming, coalition of 20 attorneys general challenging federal contractor vaccine mandate appeared first on Local News 8.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Alaska Native#Race#Siph#Bannock Bear Lake#Caribou#Power#Eiph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho leaders OK paying legal fees in ballot initiative case

Idaho Gov. Brad Little, the attorney general and top leaders in the House and Senate have approved paying $152,000 in legal fees to the winning side after Idaho lost a court challenge to a new law making it harder for voters to get initiatives on the ballot. The post Idaho leaders OK paying legal fees in ballot initiative case appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Bear 399 problems

Federal wildlife officials are asking people living in Teton County, Wyo. to do all they can to not provide food to bears. The post Bear 399 problems appeared first on Local News 8.
TETON COUNTY, WY
KIFI Local News 8

Wyoming lawmakers to mull penalties for requiring vaccines

Requiring workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 would result in up to $10 million in fines and at least $500,000 in civil damages under bills Wyoming lawmakers will consider in a rare special session that began Tuesday. The post Wyoming lawmakers to mull penalties for requiring vaccines appeared first on Local News 8.
WYOMING STATE
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
911K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy