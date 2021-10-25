CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Mexico posts more than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases, says health ministry

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

MEXICO CITY, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mexico added 1,121 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 150 more fatalities on Monday, health ministry data showed, bringing the country’s overall death toll from the pandemic to 286,496 and the total number of cases to 3,784,448.

Officials have said that the ministry’s official figures likely represent a significant undercount of both Covid-19 cases and deaths due to a lack of widespread testing. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Diego Ore; Editing by Sandra Maler)

