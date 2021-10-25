Jury selection underway for Tell City man facing child pornography charges

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Jury selection is underway for a Tell City man facing child pornography charges.

Alex Payne was arrested in June of 2019 and charged with eight counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance. His arrest followed a months long investigation by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

The trial will take place in Owensboro.

