Jury selection underway for Tell City man facing child pornography charges

By Seth Austin
 5 days ago

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Jury selection is underway for a Tell City man facing child pornography charges.

Alex Payne was arrested in June of 2019 and charged with eight counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance. His arrest followed a months long investigation by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

The trial will take place in Owensboro.

