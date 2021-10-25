CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

14-year-old dies after being shot in the back of the head, family tells New Haven school officials

By Teresa Pellicano
 10 days ago

The video above is from previous reporting.

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The family of a teen who was shot in the back of the head early Monday morning told New Haven school officials he has died, according to a spokesperson who confirmed this to News 8 Tuesday.

Waterbury Police were contacted by staff at St. Mary’s Hospital at about 3:54 a.m. Monday regarding a 14-year-old male patient dropped off in their emergency room. They said the teen had been shot in the back of the head.

The victim was then transported to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford, according to police.

Spokesperson for New Haven Public Schools Justin Harmon told News 8 Tuesday that fellow students and teachers at the high school he attends in the district are planning a memorial event.

The teen has not been identified at this time.

Darryl Copeland is with the anti-violence group, Ice the Beef.

“The solution is to get their attention now while they are still young and show them that there is hope. That means we just can’t talk about it. We’ve got to do more things to reach them” Copeland said.

Copeland says he recently spoke with a group of teens who have joined the war on violence in their community,

“There’s something that we must do is have more conversations between the adults and our young people. They would love to see more mentoring. After school programs, theatres, arts, performing arts, taping into their talents,” Copeland said.

The incident is actively being investigated. Police believe the shooting happened outside the city.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

24k_.natavia
10d ago

this is so sad what is going on with our young kids who haven't begun to live life what happen to using our hands if we are going to fight I mean even that isn't acceptable but I can live with it lord watch over this young man and his family in jesus name AMEN !!!

Anna Bosza
10d ago

14 years old what was he doing out in the middle of the night? Where are his parents?

my babies
9d ago

I feel so sorry for him , but he’s 14 ,why was he out at 4 am? I don’t want to judge bc sometimes kids do crazy stuff behind the parents back so god be with him & protect him & give him another chance of life my heart goes out to he’s family

