We've all heard a cashier ask “debit or credit?" hundreds, even thousands of times. (Just depends how shopping-obsessed you are — guilty!) Chances are, you're someone who reaches more often for one than the other. There are certainly times and places for each, but according to experts, credit is king for most expenses, including, say, travel tickets and Cyber Monday buys. But don't go cutting up your debit card just yet. Kevin Gallegos, Senior Vice President of New Client Enrollment at Freedom Debt Relief, gave us the scoop on when to swipe each of our trusty plastics.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 2 DAYS AGO