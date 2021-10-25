CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

The Ring is OFF!!!

By 14apfigley641 Posts:
myfitnesspal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI'm a long way from my goal. Started at 255 and am currently 207. Goal is around 160. People have commented on my weight loss and my clothes are looser, but I still have had a hard time seeing the difference in the over 40 pounds loss. But today something amazing...

community.myfitnesspal.com

Comments / 0

Related
myfitnesspal.com

Not loosing any weight

Ain't losing? Then likely NOT counting calories accurately and/or you're close to your goal weight and weight loss slows down a lot. A.C.E. Certified Personal and Group Fitness Trainer. IDEA Fitness member. Kickboxing Certified Instructor. Been in fitness for 30 years and have studied kinesiology and nutrition.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Post-Workout Meal help

I may also need help in figuring out whether it’s advisable to eat anything now at all or just wait until lunch. As in will it still offer the same benefits to my muscles as if I ate post workout fuel on time (on time being 1-2 hours, according to many in the fitness field).
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Hi new here and looking for support

Hi everyone. My name is Maree. I am focused on losing weight and getting strong. I am in remission for cancer. I am also a novice powerlifter. Loving the app! Would love to hear from others starting their journey.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Danielle Put Herself First and Dropped 50 Pounds

Like a lot of moms, Danielle Rivoli always put her family first. In 2018, after a few years staying home with her kids — following a career in corporate sales — the Long Island, New York, resident realized something had to give. “I was taking care of everyone else and...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Keto
NewsBreak
Workouts
myfitnesspal.com

Changing apps - newbie

Try putting weight watchers or ww in the community search. You should find lots of threads or posts of people comparing the two. Be sure to read and participate on the boards. Ive found the support here to be just as important as the actually logging. I started at 56,...
CELL PHONES
myfitnesspal.com

Are my MET estimates off?

I lost over 40 pounds in 12 months just by my usual walks and tracking my calories. Not bad, I am practically at my goal without much effort at all. Beginning of the year, I had to move to a bland suburb and these days I don't really feel like taking walks like I used to.
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

10 Year Badge!

Yep, I downloaded and created this account in 2011. Wow! I got serious in 2015, lost 30 pounds, and got the fittest of my life. Fast forward to the last 18 months of a crap diet and no exercise and I'm almost back where I started. 21 days in so far! My last streak nearly 4 years I think?
LIFESTYLE
myfitnesspal.com

Old member coming back

Hello. After 5 years of using My Fitness Pal , low carb and swimming daily, I lost 150 pounds and was feeling great. I then got hit by a drunk driver and spent months in bed, then got thyroid cancer and finally, covid forced me to stay home for months and months more. This has all been in the last 3 years and I have gained the weight back ! I am also stuck with injuries that made my arthritis in legs, back, feet, worse than ever.
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Starting Over and Finding Myself!

I had been doing so well from late 2019, and had planned to go to Italy with my school in March of 2020. I had lost about 30 lbs, and was under 200 lbs for the first time since I was 14. The pandemic threw a wrench in it all,...
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

Two Months In

On August 26, 2021, I weighed 214 lbs. My blood pressure was 150/95 and my blood sugar was 132 mg/dl. I finally decided it was time to take my health seriously. I'm 59 years old and really did not want my retirement years to be in poor health and not be able to enjoy that time!
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Non-scale Victories - pics or comments

Part of losing weight is on the scales, health and wellbeing but there are those victories found off the weighing scales. It might be a top from 2010 now fits, belt buckles holes moving a notch of clothing that fitted that no longer does, in a positive way. Here's one...
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

Fasting Diet

I'm not quite clear on exactly what you are asking. Fasting can be a valuable tool in maintaining an energy deficit thus facilitating fat loss. Like anything else, it won't work if you eat too much and slide into energy surplus. Give it a go... I do a 16:8 fast...
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Question - subtle exercises in the office?

I'd suggest web searching "isometric exercises" and even the old "Charles Atlas dynamic tension" which are minimal movement but provide surprisingly powerful functional resistance in various body positions including seated. These are muscle builders that won't "burn" calories much but over time adaptively increase the resting metabolic rate (as compared...
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Lost 85 lbs!

Hi, I'm new here and here's my story. Because of Covid-19 I, like many, started working from home. Instead of snacking at the office all day and stopping for a pre-dinner meal on the way home, I wasn't able to do all that! My wife does a lot of the food shopping and she doesn't eat much "junk" food so we don't have it in the house. So without all the snacking next thing I know, I've lost 20 lbs! I saw this as a blessing and I ran with it. Out of boredom I started riding our exercise bike in the basement and the weight just keep coming off! Once the Parks opened up again we were able to start taking some nice walks. As the weight came off I found it was much easier to walk further and further. Now I'm into running 5K's!
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

Chapter 5 ~~ Empty Nest

So far, this empty nest phase isn't so bad. My husband and I are actually enjoying it for the most part. Now, granted, all three of our babies are enrolled in our beloved alma mater, which is only an hour and fifteen minutes away, so it's a pretty sweet deal for us. Our kids are close enough for us to get to if they need us, but far enough away for them to enjoy this fun, independent chapter in THEIR own lives.
RELATIONSHIPS
myfitnesspal.com

Protein after exercise

Not sure if this should go here or in the fitness/exercise thread. I've been reading a little about nutrition and exercise. I'm running and/or walking most days (at least 5/7) plus doing my at-home workouts for strength. Typically I'll run 10km maybe twice or three times a week. I've started...
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

🍁🍂November Daily Log-in and Weigh-in Challenge🍂🍁

I’m Jill. I’m 5’8” tall and my first goal is to get under 200 pounds. At 51 it has become harder to drop the weight, but I am determined to get there. My ultimate and hopefully maintainable goal is 185 pounds…. The 2 biggest obstacles for me right now is...
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Tracking weight over time

On the desktop site, go to Reports and you can see a graph of all the weight data you've reported over the last 7, 30, 60, 90, or 365 days. (There are also graphs for measurements, if you've been reporting those, as well as calories and macros logged.) Do note, the graph only inflects when new data are added - if you reported 150lb on January 1 and then didn't update again until today, the graph will look like you were 150lb exactly every single day from then until now, at which point the line will suddenly spike up or down to the newly-reported weight. It does not extrapolate a trend line. My graph looks like a weird staircase because I weigh in once every 7 days.
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

Surviving Toxic love ...

Best way to survive.................don't get involved in that type of relationship. Been in fitness for 30 years and have studied kinesiology and nutrition. Best way to survive.................don't get involved in that type of relationship. A.C.E. Certified Personal and Group Fitness Trainer. IDEA Fitness member. Kickboxing Certified Instructor. Been in fitness...
RELATIONSHIPS
myfitnesspal.com

1500 calories a day - how many per meal

Some days I eat breakfast...most days I don't. Some days I eat a large lunch and a light dinner...other days the opposite. Some days I clock in 100-200 calories below goal...other days I'm over. Some days I know there will be a big dessert, so I eat lighter the rest...
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy