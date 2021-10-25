The Ring is OFF!!!

Hi, I'm new here and here's my story. Because of Covid-19 I, like many, started working from home. Instead of snacking at the office all day and stopping for a pre-dinner meal on the way home, I wasn't able to do all that! My wife does a lot of the food shopping and she doesn't eat much "junk" food so we don't have it in the house. So without all the snacking next thing I know, I've lost 20 lbs! I saw this as a blessing and I ran with it. Out of boredom I started riding our exercise bike in the basement and the weight just keep coming off! Once the Parks opened up again we were able to start taking some nice walks. As the weight came off I found it was much easier to walk further and further. Now I'm into running 5K's!

