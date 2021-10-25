The Ring is OFF!!!

On the desktop site, go to Reports and you can see a graph of all the weight data you've reported over the last 7, 30, 60, 90, or 365 days. (There are also graphs for measurements, if you've been reporting those, as well as calories and macros logged.) Do note, the graph only inflects when new data are added - if you reported 150lb on January 1 and then didn't update again until today, the graph will look like you were 150lb exactly every single day from then until now, at which point the line will suddenly spike up or down to the newly-reported weight. It does not extrapolate a trend line. My graph looks like a weird staircase because I weigh in once every 7 days.
